‘BJP is Confused and Afraid’: Akhilesh Yadav Hails SP, SBSP Alliance as Game Changer Ahead of UP Polls

As Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party and OP Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party on Wednesday cemented their alliance ahead of Uttar Pradesh election, Akhilesh took the opportunity to launch a strong attack against the ruling BJP in the state.

Akhilesh, who was invited as chief guest at the ‘mahapanchayat’ organised by Rajbhar in the Haldharpur grounds of Mau district, said that alliance will prove to be “game changer” as it has left the BJP “confused and afraid”.

“That SBSP and SP alliance is a new moment in the Uttar Pradesh politics. The alliance of SP and SBSP has left the BJP confused and afraid,” he said.

Experts said that while the development of SBSP and SP coming together is crucial in context to the upcoming polls, it is ultimately a gain for Akhilesh. The clout that Rajbhar’s party enjoys in the Purvanchal region needs to be explored, they said.

A few days back, SBSP Chief Om Prakash Rajbhar had met SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav at SP office in Lucknow along with Chief General Secretary of SBSP Arvind Rajbhar and said that now the SBSP and Samajwadi Party will together defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party.

