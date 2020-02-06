BJP is 'Fooling' People on Issue of Unauthorised Colonies Before Assembly Polls: Arvind Kejriwal
In an interview to PTI, Chief Minister Kejriwal said BJP leaders these days are talking about Shaheen Bagh where an anti-CAA protest is going on for over a month, but not about Delhi's unauthorised colonies.
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Accusing the BJP of "forgetting" unauthorised colonies just before the February 8 Delhi assembly elections, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said the saffron party is "fooling" people as the Congress did when it was in power.
In an interview to PTI, Chief Minister Kejriwal said BJP leaders these days are talking about Shaheen Bagh where an anti-CAA protest is going on for over a month, but not about Delhi's unauthorised colonies.
The Lok Sabha in November last year had passed the NCT of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019, to grant ownership rights to residents living in the city's 1,731 unauthorised colonies. ass
According to the BJP, the move will benefit 40 lakh residents.
Kejriwal alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his political rallies had not mentioned the issue of unauthorised colonies.
"They have forgotten the issue of unauthorised colonies just before the assembly elections. After January 15, Shah has not even mentioned the issue of unauthorised colonies.
"In the last four months, they just gave registry to 20 people...you can imagine how much time they will take to give registry to the 40 lakh residents of the unauthorised colonies," he said.
Kejriwal said before January 15, BJP leaders would talk about unauthorised colonies."The BJP is "fooling the people (on unauthorised colonies) as the Congress did," the AAP leader said.
People living in unauthorised colonies play a vital role in elections in the national capital.
In November last year, Kejriwal had asserted that he would not rest till the registration of houses in the unauthorised colonies is completed.
When the Congress was in power in the national capital, the provisional certificates were given to some residents of these colonies.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- John Cena Posts Asim Riaz's Photo, Fans Can't Believe He Watches Bigg Boss 13
- Bushfire Charity Match Moved to Melbourne, Teams Lists Confirmed
- PETA Trolled for 'Encouraging' People to Not Use the Word 'Pet' for Their Furry Friends
- Not Fair to Deny Women Officers Commanding Positions in Army to Save Fragile Male Ego
- Kannada Actor Chetan, Wife Megha Hand Out Copies of the Constitution at Their Wedding