BJP is Real 'Tukde Tukde Gang', Setting Hindus Against Sikhs in Punjab: Sukhbir Badal

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP over farmers' protest against the three central farm laws, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday called the saffron party the real tukde tukde gang, accusing it of setting Hindus against Sikhs in Punjab. Asking the former ally to shun the arrogant attitude over the farm laws and accept what farmers want, Badal warned the BJP against any attempt to set Hindus against Sikhs.

He said if one speaks in favour of the central government, he is called 'Desh Bhakt' and if he speaks out against it, he is branded as tukde tukde gang. "BJP is the real #TukdeTukdeGang in the country. It has smashed the national unity to pieces, shamelessly inciting Hindus against Muslims & now desperately setting peace-loving Punjabi Hindus against their Sikh brethren esp #farmers. They're pushing patriotic Punjab into communal flames" Badal alleged in a tweet. The SAD had quit the National Democratic Alliance over the issue of farm legislations. SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal had also resigned as Union minister.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and elsewhere have been protesting at various border points of Delhi including Singhu and Tikri for over a fortnight demanding the repeal of the Centre's three farm laws.