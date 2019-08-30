Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

BJP Issues Gag Order on Pragya Thakur After 'Black Magic' Remark Post Arun Jaitley's Death

Her remarks, which came while Jaitley's family was still coming to terms with his loss, left the BJP leadership red-faced.

IANS

Updated:August 30, 2019, 2:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BJP Issues Gag Order on Pragya Thakur After 'Black Magic' Remark Post Arun Jaitley's Death
BJP MP from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur holds a lotus, the party's symbol, after her win in the Lok Sabha elections (File photo: PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Controversial BJP MP Pragya Thakur's repeated gaffes have forced the saffron party leadership to restrain her from speaking to the media on any issue. Sources said she has been asked not to speak even at state BJP events or talks for the time being. However, it isn't clear whether the gag order extends to her tweets as well.

Since the time her candidature for the Lok Sabha elections was announced early this year, Thakur's controversial statements have repeatedly put the party in a spot. The action, though unofficial, came after a section of the BJP's Madhya Pradesh unit complained to the central leadership in this regard.

Early this week, while speaking at a condolence meeting organised by the Madhya Pradesh unit of the BJP for deceased party leaders Arun Jaitley, Babulal Gaur and Sushma Swaraj, Thakur accused the Opposition of having used "marak shakti" to harm them.

"When I was contesting (Lok Sabha) elections, a Maharaj ji told me that bad times are upon us and the Opposition is up to something using some 'marak shakti' against BJP. I later forgot what he said but now when I see our top leaders leaving us one by one, I am forced to think, wasn't Maharaj ji right?," she said.

Her remarks, which came while Jaitley's family was still coming to terms with his loss, left the BJP leadership red-faced.

Earlier, Thakur had stirred a row when she said that Mahatma Gandhi's killer "Nathuram Godse was a patriot". Following a furore over the remark, Prime Minister had to say that he will never forgive Pragya Thakur for her remarks on Bapu.

Though later she apologised and retracted her statement, Amit Shah said it was a fit case for disciplinary proceedings. "BJP has taken the statements seriously and sent these statements to a disciplinary committee," said Shah.

A senior BJP leader said he was privy to disciplinary proceedings against Thakur in one case. However, in another case, he said, a decision on the disciplinary proceedings initiated against her is still pending with party President Amit Shah.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram