BJP Issues Show Cause Notice to Karnataka MLA for Tweeting against PM Modi over Flood Relief

Bengaluru: Taking serious note of his statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior party functionaries, the BJP central leadership on Friday issued show cause notice to BJP MLA from Vijayapura, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

"Your intent, utterances and allegations against the party and its leaders constitute a serious breach of the Party discipline as defined in the constitution and rules of the Bharatiya Janata Party," the party Central Disciplinary Committee member-secretary Om Pathak said in his notice.

The party leadership took note of his public interviews between October one and three. It noted that he insulted and denigrated the "herculean efforts" being made by the BJP to secure flood relief for Karnataka.

"(You) Threatened the party and its leaders by suggesting to the people of Karnataka and inciting them to teach the party leaders a lesson by thrashing them, thus calling for physical violence and causing unrest among people by spreading lies," the notice read. It also said he was spreading lies against the party leadership.

Continuing his tirade against the union ministers and MPs from Karnataka over "failure" to get Central grants for flood-hit north Karnataka, Yatnal on Thursday said he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and take up the matter.

"I will write to the Prime Minister today itself and seek an appointment with him to brief him about the Flood situation, Patil had told reporters in Vijayapura.

He had said other leaders from North Karnataka can join him if they wish, and asked the union ministers to attend to their work and meet the prime minister.

"Go and do your job and meet the Prime Minister. You all are union ministers. Why are you sitting in Hubballi and Bengaluru? Go to Delhi and get Rs 10,000 crore from the Centre, Yatnal said.

Yatnal reminded the MPs that BJP did not come to power just by fluke but by the hard work of workers like him, chief minister B S Yediyurappa and former union minister late H N Ananthkumar.

A former union minister, Yatnal has been vocal against the BJP leadership, including Union Ministers and MPs from Karnataka, for the past few days over getting Central grants to carry out relief works in North Karnataka.

On Tuesday, he had said that the Prime Minister tweeting concern for Bihar flood victims and not with those affected in Karnataka has made people feel he did not care about the state as there were no immediate polls there.

The BJP government in Karnataka has come under attack from opposition Congress and the JD(S) for its failure to get Central aid despite 'unprecedented' floods in August ravaged several parts of the states.

As many as 103 taluks in 22 districts were affected due to the floods in August that left over 80 people dead, 1.5lakh houses damaged and over five lakh hectares of farm lands completely inundated.

Pathak asked Yatnal to furnish his explanation within 10 days from the receipt of the notice asking him why the party should not take disciplinary action against him.

He also said in the event of non-receipt of any explanation, the party may assume that he has nothing to Say in the matter and the Central Disciplinary Committee may proceed accordingly.

