BJP Issues Showcause Notices to Prominent Party Leaders Over 'Disciplinary Issues' Ahead of 2021 West Bengal Polls

The Central Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership has issued show-cause notices to a few active party leaders over disciplinary issues, for making ‘unwarranted’ statements in public which could send a wrong message to the people, ahead of 2021 West Bengal elections.

“Yes, some of our leaders were served with show cause notices for crossing the party line. In BJP, discipline is very important and therefore we felt to show cause to them to maintain party decorum,” said state BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

The first notice was issued to state BJP General Secretary Sayantan Basu for speaking against the induction of TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari into the BJP. He had said that he is not in favour of Jitendra Tiwari joining BJP. This was not the first time when Basu landed in a controversy due to his comments.

In May 2019, Sayantan courted controversy for his comment that the Central Force jawans should shoot at the chest of those who will try to capture booths under his Basirhat constituency, during the last phase of Lok Sabha polls.

And in January this year, while attacking the city intellectuals, he had said, “If you have a problem with the word dog, you can call them monkeys. There is absolutely no problem about that. But we will call them dogs.”

Sayantan was not alone to oppose Tiwari as Union Home Minister Babul Supriyo, state Mahila Morcha president Agnimitra Paul and West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh also expressed their reservations over Tiwari’s ‘wish’ to join BJP.

On December 17, in a facebook post, Babul Supriyo, while hinting at Tiwari’s induction, had said, “I write this because some elements are trying to spread the rumours that I have had under-the-table dealings with the TMC leaders of Asansol and now they are doing 'Things' to jump into BJP!!”

It was learnt that Babul Supriyo and Dilip Ghosh may be asked by the Central leaderships for their explanations for crossing the party lines. Another notice was issued to renowned fashion designer and state Mahila Morcha president, Agnimitra Paul for speaking against the induction of TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari.

The notice was issued by state BJP vice president Pratap Banerjee and it reads, “It has been observed that on December 18 you have ventured to give bytes to the electronic media, which constitute derogatory and anti-party statements reflecting severe and Organisation sentiments which go directly against the decision taken by the party. As per Article 25D of the Constitution of BJP such action should result in your immediate expulsion. I have been directed by our state president Dilip Ghosh to instruct you to show cause for the same within seven days explaining why the party should not take adequate action against you considering the senior, respected and important post held by you.”

It was learnt that notices were also sent to the BJP’s Alipurduar district president Ganga Prasad Sharma and mandal president, Santosh Hati for raising their voice against the induction of new TMC leaders into the BJP. When contacted by state BJP vice president Pratab Banerjee, he said, “So far we have show caused four BJP leaders and asked for their explanations. They should have raised their views and grievances in our party forum and not before the media or on social media".

When asked why Dilip Ghosh and Babul Supriyo were not show-caused (same reason for which Sayanta Basu gets the notice), he said, “I will not be able to make any comment on them because it's handled by the central leadership.”