BJP Issues Whip to its MPs Asking Them to be Present in LS, RS on Tuesday

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to reply to discussions on the Union Budget in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. She is likely to speak in Lok Sabha first and then in Rajya Sabha.

PTI

Updated:February 10, 2020, 10:50 PM IST
File photo of Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: The BJP has issued a whip asking its members of parliament to be present in their respective Houses on Tuesday when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to reply to discussions on the Union Budget in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Sitharaman is likely to speak in Lok Sabha first and then in Rajya Sabha.

Discussions on the Union budget, which was presented on February 1, has been going on for the last few days in Parliament.

While opposition members have attacked the government over economic slowdown and "record-high" unemployment, treasury benches have lauded the Centre for various initiatives in the budget.

