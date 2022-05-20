The Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to reach out to beneficiaries of the schemes launched by the Narendra Modi government in the past eight years — from 2014 to 2022— with leaders and workers of all ranks going from door to door.

The drive will begin on May 30 and will go on for 15 days as central and state leaders will stay the night at the houses of the beneficiaries they will visit.

With 80 crore recipients of free ration alone, the number is expected to cross the 100-crore mark, say party leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in a virtual address to the top leaders of the party on Friday asked them not to rest and reach out to every beneficiary in the database.

Vinod Tawde, national general secretary of the BJP, said that a training booklet with talking points on each scheme will be distributed for leaders to speak about them, and the beneficiaries.

Tawde spoke about a new political equation— akin to the M-Y (Muslim-Yadav) factor the Samajwadi Party and others have often relied on. While analysing the results of past elections, the party has deduced that it is Mahila, Youth, and Yojana (schemes), or MYY, that has emerged as the main support structure of the party and has helped it across elections, he said.

“The material will be distributed till the booth level and there will be district level sammelans (conventions). From central leaders to booth-level workers, everyone will go to houses of these beneficiaries,” informed Tawde.

Senior party leaders said that as benefits are given after verification, databases rooted in Aadhaar are the right resource to reach out to those beneficiaries.

Three statements were presented and passed in the meeting. One was on eight years of the Modi government which was presented by Dushyant Gautam, national general secretary of the BJP.

It stated that “history will remember Narendra Modi as most compassionate PM as it records the various schemes like Ayushman, Ujjwala for women, foreign policy with ‘India First’ at its core, worked on aspirational districts too”, along with how the government established a regional balance.

The second statement that was passed was on recent election victories in four states and was presented by BJP national general secretary Dilip Saikia.

“These elections broke every myth about not reelecting a government. In UP post 1985, after 37 years UP re-elected the incumbent government. Similarly, we saw the same tradition get broken in Uttarakhand. In Manipur, it is for the first time that BJP formed a government on its own and Goa too chose BJP,” the statement said. “The party that ruled the country for four decades contested on 399 seats and lost deposits on 387 seats. It is PM’s guidance during Covid that made the party win people’s hearts.”

The third was on “rising crimes” in Rajasthan and was presented by national secretary Alka Gurjar. It called the Ashok Gehlot government anti-farmer, anti-youth, and anti-Dalit. The statement also alleged that the Congress government in Rajasthan was doing politics of appeasement.

