BJP, JD(U) Flay Rabri Devi's Comments on Nitish Kumar Returning to 'Mahagathbandhan'

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United) are angry after the statement made by former Bihar Chief Minister and opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi, saying that her party leaders would think about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar rejoining the Opposition Grand Alliance in the state.

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi has retorted that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's party could not stop a dozen MLAs and Legislative Councillors from joining the JD(U) before the recent Bihar Assembly elections. The RJD's impractical promise of providing government jobs to 10 lakh people was rejected by the people of Bihar.

Sushil Modi said the downtrodden, labourers, youth and women gave the mandate to the inexperienced dynastic leadership of the RJD to sit in the opposition, but they are proving their 'loyalty' by making fresh claims of dissidence among the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MLAs. There is no political truth in such claims.

Commenting on Rabri Devi's statement, JDU Spokesperson Sanjay Singh said the RJD is desperate to come to power in the state. The people have given a mandate to the RJD to sit in the opposition so the party should behave like the opposition, he added. He clearly said the ruling NDA government would not break apart even with the RJD's repeated attempts.

JDU state President Bashistha Narain Singh also termed Rabri Devi's statement as laughable and meaningless.

Former Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Friday referred to the recent incident in Arunachal Pradesh where six JD(U) MLAs had joined the BJP. She said the JD(U) may break in Bihar as well.

She in her own inimitable style said, "The BJP does its work secretly. When they accomplish a task, everybody gets to know about it then."

Asked about Nitish Kumar returning to the Opposition Grand Alliance fold, Rabri Devi said her party leaders and MLAs would sit together and think over it.