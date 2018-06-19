BJP Jolts Mehbooba Mufti Out of Her Father’s Dream

It was in February 2015 that former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, late Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, said that the alliance between the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) was the meeting of the North and South Poles. Cut to 2018, the BJP, on Tuesday, announced that it was pulling out of the alliance with the PDP as it had become “untenable”.During the election campaign before the 2014 elections, the BJP and PDP had pitched themselves on completely different views. While PDP said a vote for them would mean BJP was out and the latter called the government a "baap-beti sarkaar". They still came together a year later. A look at the agenda as signed and understood by both the parties gives a strong base to the fissures that started coming to the fore, thus, resulting in the alliance falling apart.A highlight of the alliance was Article 370, which the PDP said "will not be touched" and claimed that the BJP had agreed to the same. However, state BJP leaders have said time and again that the special status of J&K is not “a sacred cow who cannot be touched” while Mehbooba Mufti, the Chief Minister and PDP supremo, went as far as to state that “there will be no one in Kashmir left to shoulder the tricolour” if J&K’s special status was meddled with.The terms of engagement as part of the alliance included enhanced people to people contact on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC). The BJP ruled central government, has time and again, not supported the idea. Mehbooba has for long followed a peace-driven approach and the agenda of the alliance included following on the path of dialogue like former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee did in the spirit of “Insaaniyat, Kashmiriyat aur Jamhooriyat.” The BJP government has maintained that terror and talks could not go together.It further said that all political stakeholders will be included in the dialogue, irrespective of their ideologies. The BJP government has, however, snubbed the Hurriyat and BJP leaders have accused many in the Hurriyat of colluding with Pakistan. Leaders in the Hurriyat and interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma too failed to find a common ground for any plausible dialogue.Another major point of the agenda of the alliance was the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). Both parties had agreed that they had different views on the topic, but as part of the agenda, the “coalition government will examine the need for de-notifying disturbed areas” which will help the central government take a final view on the continuation of AFSPA in the state. BJP, however, has reiterated that controversial rule could not be scrapped off from the state “until peace returns.”Other major promises that were made in the agenda included transfer of two hydro power projects from National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) to the state. That is yet to see the light of the day. The alliance has failed to make any solid progress on the promises it made while coming together, despite a group of ministers having been constituted to oversee its implementation.