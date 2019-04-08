'BJP Just Copy-pasted 2014 Manifesto and Changed Previous Deadlines': Congress Mocks 'Sankalp Patra'

In a scathing criticism of the BJP manifesto, the Congress on Monday said the ruling party has "simply copy pasted" its 2014 poll document and changed all previous deadlines.Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said the BJP should have come out with a 'maafinama' (letter of apology) instead of a manifesto. In a series of tweets, Patel said the difference between the BJP's manifesto and that of the Congress can be seen from the cover page itself."Ours has a crowd of people, and BJP manifesto has face of just one man. Instead of a manifesto BJP should have come out with a 'maafinama'," the Congress Rajya Sabha MP said. "For its 2019 manifesto, BJP has simply copy pasted its 2014 manifesto & changed all previous deadlines from 2019 to 2022,2032,2047,2097. Luckily they didn't shift any deadlines to the next century," he wrote on the microblogging site.Patel also hit out at the BJP leaders for not taking any questions after releasing the manifesto and compared that with Congress president Rahul Gandhi's interaction with journalists after releasing the poll document."After we presented our manifesto, we held a detailed Q&A session. And immediately after BJP presented its manifesto, all of their leaders went home without even taking a single question. No answers on their 5 years? It is this arrogance which will bring them down on May 23rd," Patel tweeted.Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP on Monday made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers’ income in the next three years.