BJP Kupwara District President Held for Fake Firing Incident

Bhartiya Janta Party district president for Kupwara Mohammed Shafi has been suspended by the party and arrested by police after a firing incident in Kupwara. Shafi, along with two other workers were also arrested by the police and two security guards were also detained for questioning.

A police inquiry into the firing incident at Gulgam Kupwara on July 16 has unravelled a failed attempt by the BJP men to get their security enhanced as well as “more focus” from the party leadership.

So far, the police have arrested two persons including Ishfaq Ahmad Mir who was said to have suffered an arm injury in the incident. His father Mohammad Shafi is the BJP’s district president in Kupwara and the party has already placed him under suspension after the drama.

BJP General Secretary for North Kashmir (Organization) said that the party has sought an explanation from Shafi about the incident in which his son reportedly got injured.

The party has also set up a committee headed by G A Mir spokesman to come up with a report by July 25.

A top Police officer confirmed on News18 that the arrest of Ishfaq Ahmad and Bhasrata Ahmad Bashrat, who was a spokesperson for the BJP unit of Kupwara.

