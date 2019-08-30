Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

BJP Launches Anti-AAP Campaign to 'Save Delhi' Ahead of Assembly Election

The 'Yatra' launched by Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari at Ramleela Ground in Bhalswa Dairy area will cover all the 14 districts and 70 assembly seats of Delhi.

IANS

Updated:August 30, 2019, 8:47 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BJP Launches Anti-AAP Campaign to 'Save Delhi' Ahead of Assembly Election
File photo of Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari. (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: As the city gears up for the upcoming Assembly polls, the BJP on Thursday started "Delhi Bachao (Save Delhi) Parivartan Yatra" to expose the failures of the Aam Aadmi Party and to seek public support.

The 'Yatra' launched by Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari at Ramleela Ground in Bhalswa Dairy area will cover all the 14 districts and 70 assembly seats of Delhi. Tiwari accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of making people suffer.

"Kejriwal has cheated the people in the last five years. This time people are eager to go with Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Tiwari said in his address.

He also said that Kejriwal could not fulfil any of its promise in the last five years.

The tenure of the Arvind Kejriwal government will end on February 2020.

While Tiwari said Kejriwal has been restricting the welfare of the people in Delhi, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh responded saying Tiwari and other BJP leaders in Delhi have been creating issues in the "pro-people schemes of Kejriwal".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram