BJP Launches Anti-AAP Campaign to 'Save Delhi' Ahead of Assembly Election
The 'Yatra' launched by Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari at Ramleela Ground in Bhalswa Dairy area will cover all the 14 districts and 70 assembly seats of Delhi.
File photo of Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari. (PTI)
New Delhi: As the city gears up for the upcoming Assembly polls, the BJP on Thursday started "Delhi Bachao (Save Delhi) Parivartan Yatra" to expose the failures of the Aam Aadmi Party and to seek public support.
The 'Yatra' launched by Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari at Ramleela Ground in Bhalswa Dairy area will cover all the 14 districts and 70 assembly seats of Delhi. Tiwari accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of making people suffer.
"Kejriwal has cheated the people in the last five years. This time people are eager to go with Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Tiwari said in his address.
He also said that Kejriwal could not fulfil any of its promise in the last five years.
The tenure of the Arvind Kejriwal government will end on February 2020.
While Tiwari said Kejriwal has been restricting the welfare of the people in Delhi, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh responded saying Tiwari and other BJP leaders in Delhi have been creating issues in the "pro-people schemes of Kejriwal".
