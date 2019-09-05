Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

BJP Lawmaker Demands NRC in UP, Says it Will Keep 'Infiltrators' From 'Ruling the Roost'

In a letter addressed to Home Minister Amit Shah, the Meerut MLA Satya Prakash Agarwal alleged that more than one lakh migrants are living in Uttar Pradesh illegally, which is leading to a "social imbalance".

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:September 5, 2019, 1:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BJP Lawmaker Demands NRC in UP, Says it Will Keep 'Infiltrators' From 'Ruling the Roost'
File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Loading...

Lucknow: A BJP lawmaker from Meerut has written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded the implementation of the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) in the state. Satya Prakash Agarwal in the letter alleged that more than one lakh "illegal migrants" are living in Uttar Pradesh illegally, which is leading to a “social imbalance”.

“The situation in Meerut is totally disturbing where the infiltrators were ruling the roost by creating all disturbances and are indulging in criminal and communal acts,” Satya Prakash Agarwal wrote in the letter and further alleged that there is at least one lakh “infiltrators” in each of the state’s 75 districts.

“If the Centre moves to implement NRC in UP, then the number of infiltrators would be more than what we saw in Assam where around 19 lakh people were found to be living illegally in the country,” he told reporters. “In Uttar Pradesh, these infiltrators, which mostly belong to a particular community, have even managed to get Aadhar and Voter ID Cards through backdoor channels. If proper action is not taken against them then it could be dangerous for the country.”

In his letter written to Home Minister Amit Shah, the Meerut MLA has also mentioned that due to the illegal immigrants, two of the constituencies seats — Cant and South that are now a minority-dominated, which he flagged as a “big conspiracy” that will “threaten the social and communal harmony”.

The BJP lawmaker has also alleged that these illegal migrants first stay in slums on the outskirts of the city, and then with the help of some local politicians manage to acquire government documents. After which they indulge in criminal activities compelling the members of the majority community to migrate, he alleged.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram