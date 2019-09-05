BJP Lawmaker Demands NRC in UP, Says it Will Keep 'Infiltrators' From 'Ruling the Roost'

Lucknow: A BJP lawmaker from Meerut has written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded the implementation of the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) in the state. Satya Prakash Agarwal in the letter alleged that more than one lakh "illegal migrants" are living in Uttar Pradesh illegally, which is leading to a “social imbalance”.

“The situation in Meerut is totally disturbing where the infiltrators were ruling the roost by creating all disturbances and are indulging in criminal and communal acts,” Satya Prakash Agarwal wrote in the letter and further alleged that there is at least one lakh “infiltrators” in each of the state’s 75 districts.

“If the Centre moves to implement NRC in UP, then the number of infiltrators would be more than what we saw in Assam where around 19 lakh people were found to be living illegally in the country,” he told reporters. “In Uttar Pradesh, these infiltrators, which mostly belong to a particular community, have even managed to get Aadhar and Voter ID Cards through backdoor channels. If proper action is not taken against them then it could be dangerous for the country.”

In his letter written to Home Minister Amit Shah, the Meerut MLA has also mentioned that due to the illegal immigrants, two of the constituencies seats — Cant and South that are now a minority-dominated, which he flagged as a “big conspiracy” that will “threaten the social and communal harmony”.

The BJP lawmaker has also alleged that these illegal migrants first stay in slums on the outskirts of the city, and then with the help of some local politicians manage to acquire government documents. After which they indulge in criminal activities compelling the members of the majority community to migrate, he alleged.

