1-min read

BJP Lawmakers to Gather in Delhi Today as Modi-Shah Hold Training Classes on 'Parliament Manners'

The programme will have different sessions where the MPs will be sensitised about their conduct inside and outside the Parliament. They will also be informed on how to connect with masses on issues related to public welfare.

News18.com

Updated:August 3, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
BJP Lawmakers to Gather in Delhi Today as Modi-Shah Hold Training Classes on 'Parliament Manners'
File photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. (PTI)
New Delhi: The BJP will organise a two-day training programme for all its MPs on Saturday and Sunday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah among others expected to brief them.

The party last week communicated to all its MPs to ensure that they attend the "Abhyas Varga" starting August 3.

The party's parliamentary office sent a message to MPs requesting them to be present in the national capital on August 3 and 4. The BJP's working president J P Nadda too will attend the training programme.

"The BJP Members of Parliament are requested to be present in New Delhi on August 3, Saturday and August 4, Sunday. There will be a two - day Abhyas Varga" in New Delhi," the message said.

According to a report in ANI, the two-day programme will have different sessions where the MPs will be sensitised about their conduct inside and outside the Parliament. They will also be informed on how to connect with masses on issues related to public welfare.

Apart from these, the lawmakers will be sensitised on how to put forth the issues faced by people from their respective constituencies in Parliament.

(With PTI inputs)

