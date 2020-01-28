Take the pledge to vote

Union Minister Anurag Thakur Gets EC Notice Over 'Goli Maaro...' Slogan at Delhi Election Rally

Another notice has been sent to West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma who said that what had happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits earlier could also happen in Delhi, warning that lakhs of anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh could enter homes to rape and kill women.

News18.com

Updated:January 28, 2020, 7:26 PM IST
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Gets EC Notice Over 'Goli Maaro...' Slogan at Delhi Election Rally
Mos Anurag Thakur at a poll rally in Rithala on Monday.

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday sent a notice to BJP leader Anurag Thakur over the "goli maaro" slogans raised at an election rally in Rithala.

The poll panel has found him to be in violation of the Model Code of Conduct and Thakur has been given time till 12 pm on January 30 to reply.

Another notice has been sent to West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma a day after he openly threatened Shaheen Bagh protesters, saying that it will take the BJP only an hour to clear off the protests in the area.

The EC notices came after the Delhi CEO Office on Tuesday submitted reports on the "provocative" language used by Thakur and Verma while canvassing for their party candidates contesting the Delhi Assembly polls, officials said.

During an election rally in Rithala on Monday, BJP leader and Union minister Thakur egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan — "goli maaro saalon ko (traitors should be shot at)" — after lashing out at those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Verma on Tuesday said what happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits could happen in Delhi, warning that lakhs of anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh could enter homes to rape and kill women.

"The Office of the Delhi CEO has submitted its report to the EC, on the suspected violation of Model Code of Conduct by Anurag Thakur, MP and BJP's star campaigner, for using provocative slogans," a senior official of the Delhi CEO office said.

"A report has also been sent in connection with another star campaigner of BJP for Delhi Elections, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, regarding Shaheen Bagh protests and his tweet regarding religious places," the official said.

While the official did not specify for which tweet the report has been sent, Verma had on January 18 tweeted in Hindi that government land in the city encroached by religious structures will be freed if the BJP comes to power in Delhi. The MP had also said in the tweet that complaints have been received regarding more than 54 mosques and madrassas on government land in the city.

Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh had on Monday sought a report from the North West district's election officer after Thakur's rally.

"We have taken cognisance of the incident and have sought a report from the district election officer. However, we have not received any complaint so far," a senior official in the Delhi CEO Office said on Monday.

