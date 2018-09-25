English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Leader Appointed as J&K Panchayat Elections Convener Joins Congress
Hakim Masood ul Hussain, who had recently been appointed by the BJP as a convener for the local body elections in Srinagar, stated that he resigned from the party because of "its communal agenda".
Image for representation.
Srinagar: Prominent Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader Hakim Masood ul Hussain joined the Congress on Tuesday.
Hussain, vice-president of the BJP's Srinagar unit, quit the party and joined the Congress in presence of party state president G A Mir, a Congress spokesperson said.
Hussain, who had recently been appointed by the BJP as a convener for the local body elections in Srinagar, stated that he resigned from the party because of "its communal agenda" and vowed to strengthen Congress further in the city, the spokesperson said.
Welcoming Hussain into the party fold, Mir said the people had realised that the Congress party was capable enough to defeat the "communal and fascist forces" and maintain communal harmony and unity in the country.
The J&K Congress president claimed that his party was the only unifying force in the country and the state, and fully capable of defeating "the forces hell bent upon to divide people on communal lines" .
