BJP Leader Booked for 'Indecent' Remarks against Woman MP Collector

BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Badrilal Yadav made an indecent remark against the collector who is accused of slapping a BJP worker during a public meeting in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act four days ago.

PTI

Updated:January 23, 2020, 8:36 PM IST
File photo: A woman official can be seen slapping a man in a video grab of the incident. (ANI)

Rajgarh (MP): A case was registered against BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Badrilal Yadav here on Thursday for allegedly making an objectionable remark against Rajgarh collector Nidhi Nivedita.

Yadav made an indecent remark against the collector during a protest organised by the BJP at Biaora in the district on Wednesday.

The collector is accused of slapping a BJP worker during a public meeting in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act four days ago.

A case has been registered against Yadav under sections 294 (obscene act) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, based on a complaint filed by sub-divisional magistrate Sandip Kulshreshth, Biaora City police station in-charge D P Lohia said.

No arrest has been made in this regard so far, he added.

The state BJP unit has already distanced itself from Yadav's comments.

Earlier in the day, the state IAS Association strongly condemned the "derogatory" and "disrespectful" remarks made by Yadav.

"Such remarks not only demoralise the administrative machinery, but also demean the dignity of women officials who are proud members of the service and contribute immensely in serving the state and its people," Madhya Pradesh IAS Association president ICP Keshari said.

