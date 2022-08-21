BJP’s former MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja got embroiled in a controversy on Saturday after Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra shared a purported video clip on Twitter in which the leader allegedly admits his supporters have so far “lynched five people”.

The BJP leader is seen making the comment while interrupting a speaker, who was urging a group of people to launch an agitation against the lynching of 45-year-old Chiranjilal Saini.

"अब तक 5 हमने मारे हैं…कार्यकर्ताओं को खुली छूट दे रखी है..मारो **** को..ज़मानत हम करवाएँगे” ये शब्द राजस्थान भाजपा कार्यकारिणी के सदस्य और पूर्व विधायक ज्ञानदेव आहूजा के हैं। BJP के मजहबी आतंक व कट्टरता का और क्या सबूत चाहिए? पूरे देश में भाजपा का असली चेहरा सामने आ गया है। pic.twitter.com/v8XhxZEKcF — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) August 20, 2022

The BJP has maintained a distance from the controversy and has claimed that the views of the MLA are his own. BJP’s Alwar (South) chief Sanjay Singh Naruka told PTI that the party “does not have this thinking”. “These are his own views,” he added.

The former Ramgarh MLA maintained his remarks, saying anyone involved in cow smuggling and slaughter won’t be spared. Ahuja said he was sitting with a local RSS leader who suggested that an agitation should be launched to protest the lynching of Chirajilal Saini. “We have so far lynched five people, be it in Lawandi or Behror. This has happened for the first time in this area that they have lynched someone.” “I have given free hand to workers to kill. We will get them acquitted and secure bail,” he continues.

Ahuja said he was sitting with a local RSS leader who suggested for launching an agitation to protest against the lynching of Chirajilal Saini. Ahuja told PTI that he told the speaker that five Mev Muslims who were smuggling cows were “beaten up by our workers”. “It is the Mev people who smuggle and slaughter cow and Hindus have sentiments for cows, therefore, they target such smugglers,” he told PTI. Ahuja said it was his duty to protect his workers.

Dotasra said it has exposed the BJP’s true face. “What more proof is needed of the BJP’s religious terror and bigotry? The real face of the BJP has been exposed,” he said.

Vegetable vendor Chiranjilal Saini was allegedly lynched by members of the Mev Muslim community on Sunday morning in Govindgarh town on suspicion of tractor theft. He died during treatment at Jaipur’s state-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital on Monday. According to police, the vegetable vendor had gone to the fields to attend nature’s call in Rambas village Sunday morning when he was thrashed by a group of around 20 people.

The incident triggered tension in the area as protestors surrounded the Govindgarh police station, demanding the arrest of the accused. Local residents also blocked roads demanding justice and compensation for the aggrieved family members.

At least two incidents have taken place in Alwar where cow vigilantes attacked Mev community people on allegation of cow smuggling. Fifty-five-year-old Pehlu Khan was lynched in Behror on April 1, 2017. Similarly, Rakbar Khan died after being beaten up in Lawandi village in Alwar’s Ramgarh on July 20, 2018 on suspicion of cow smuggling.

(With inputs from PTI)

