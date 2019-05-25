BJP Leader Demands Resignation of CM Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah

Senior BJP leader R Ashok on Saturday demanded resignation of Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah from their posts in view of the ruling coalition's rout in the Lok Sabha elections in the state.Referring to his party's win in 25 of the 28 seats in the state, Ashok, a former deputy chief minister, said it meant people voted for it in more than 177 assembly segments.People have given us massive support. They have voted for BJP in more than 177 assembly segments out of 224... it means Kumaraswamy and CLP leader Siddaramaiah must immediately step down from their positions, he told reporters here.His demand came a day after the Karnataka cabinet Friday reposed its "faith and confidence" in the leadership of Kumaraswamy, asserting that the coalition would continue.The JDS and Congress won only one seat each.Mocking at Siddaramaiah, Ashok, an MLA, said the former chief minister was the chairman of the ruling coalition's coordination committee but the panel lacked coordination."People saw how Siddaramaiah coordinated in Tumkur and Mandya to ensure the defeat of JD(S) candidates (H D Deve Gowda and his grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy), said Ashoka.In a shocking outcome, Gowda lost to independent and multi-lingual actress Sumalatha, wife of late Congress MP and actor Ambareesh.Ashok also claimed people rejected the JDS-Congress government within a year for its poor performance.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)