English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
BJP Leader Demands Resignation of CM Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah
Referring to BJP's win in 25 of the 28 seats in the state, R Ashok, a former deputy chief minister, said it meant people voted for it in more than 177 assembly segments.
Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (left) and chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.
Loading...
Bengaluru: Senior BJP leader R Ashok on Saturday demanded resignation of Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah from their posts in view of the ruling coalition's rout in the Lok Sabha elections in the state.
Referring to his party's win in 25 of the 28 seats in the state, Ashok, a former deputy chief minister, said it meant people voted for it in more than 177 assembly segments.
People have given us massive support. They have voted for BJP in more than 177 assembly segments out of 224... it means Kumaraswamy and CLP leader Siddaramaiah must immediately step down from their positions, he told reporters here.
His demand came a day after the Karnataka cabinet Friday reposed its "faith and confidence" in the leadership of Kumaraswamy, asserting that the coalition would continue.
The JDS and Congress won only one seat each.
Mocking at Siddaramaiah, Ashok, an MLA, said the former chief minister was the chairman of the ruling coalition's coordination committee but the panel lacked coordination.
"People saw how Siddaramaiah coordinated in Tumkur and Mandya to ensure the defeat of JD(S) candidates (H D Deve Gowda and his grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy), said Ashoka.
In a shocking outcome, Gowda lost to independent and multi-lingual actress Sumalatha, wife of late Congress MP and actor Ambareesh.
Ashok also claimed people rejected the JDS-Congress government within a year for its poor performance.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Referring to his party's win in 25 of the 28 seats in the state, Ashok, a former deputy chief minister, said it meant people voted for it in more than 177 assembly segments.
People have given us massive support. They have voted for BJP in more than 177 assembly segments out of 224... it means Kumaraswamy and CLP leader Siddaramaiah must immediately step down from their positions, he told reporters here.
His demand came a day after the Karnataka cabinet Friday reposed its "faith and confidence" in the leadership of Kumaraswamy, asserting that the coalition would continue.
The JDS and Congress won only one seat each.
Mocking at Siddaramaiah, Ashok, an MLA, said the former chief minister was the chairman of the ruling coalition's coordination committee but the panel lacked coordination.
"People saw how Siddaramaiah coordinated in Tumkur and Mandya to ensure the defeat of JD(S) candidates (H D Deve Gowda and his grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy), said Ashoka.
In a shocking outcome, Gowda lost to independent and multi-lingual actress Sumalatha, wife of late Congress MP and actor Ambareesh.
Ashok also claimed people rejected the JDS-Congress government within a year for its poor performance.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Friday 24 May , 2019 10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Injuries Force Collingwood to Take Field For England
- Meet the Award-Winning Italian Photojournalist Who Captured Tamil Nadu's Farmer Suicides
- We Need More Films like Disney’s Aladdin and More Women like the New Jasmine, Here’s Why
- Assam Sprint Queen Hima Das Wins Off the Track Too, Secures First Division in Class XII Exam
- Emilia Clarke Didn't Take Up Fifty Shades of Grey Because She Was 'Sick & Tired' of Being Asked About Nudity
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results