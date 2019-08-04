BJP Leader Flays KCR for Faulty Design of Kaleshwaram Project Causing Loss of Water and Funds

Hyderabad: Former Union minister and BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for wasting public money in the Kaleshwaram project that lacked adequate technology.

While addressing a press conference here, Dattatreya accused Rao, also known as KCR, of not paying heed to advice of engineers and experts to use adequate technology which led to huge loss of water and funds. He said the CM ignored their suggestions as it hurt his pride.

He said Kaleshwaram had turned into a project of “lift and lower down” due to the chief minister’s unilateral decisions and lashed out at the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) dispensation for wasting three thousand million cubic (TMC) feet water from Annaram and Medigadda barrages that are being built as part of the project.

The BJP leader expressed concern that this reverse turn of water was causing a loss of Rs 80,000 crore to the exchequer.

Another senior party functionary DK Aruna launched a scathing attack on the CM for swindling funds in the name of redesigning projects and prioritising the Kaleshwaram project, even as he continued to ignore old ones in Palamur district that were launched by previous governments.

Aruna paid a visit to Nettempadu and Jurala projects in Palamur along with local leaders on Sunday and said locals were aware of the government’s designs to cheat them.

