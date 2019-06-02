BJP Leader Gifts 'Ram Naam Mantra' to Mamata, Requests Her to Chant it to Keep Off Evil Spirits

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
BJP Leader Gifts 'Ram Naam Mantra' to Mamata, Requests Her to Chant it to Keep Off Evil Spirits
The BJP spokesperson said the behaviour of the West Bengal chief minister against those chanting the name of lord Ram has hurt the feelings of crores of Indians.
File photo of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Taking a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor Sunday asked her to chant lord Ram's name, saying it will help her remove effects of "bad spirits".
In a letter to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, Kapoor said he has also sent her a 'Bhagwan Shri Ram Naam Mantra' and asked her to keep it on her table.
"The effects of bad spirits has gone up to an extent that now mere chanting of 'Jai Shri Ram' in front of you provokes you to shout," Kapoor said, referring to an incident on Thursday in Bengal's 24 Parganas district where Banerjee reprimanded a group of people raising the slogan.
The chief minister, however, Sunday alleged that the BJP was mixing religion with politics by repeatedly using the 'Jai Shri Ram' phrase.
Kapoor's colleague Tajinderpal Singh Bagga and BJP MP from Bengal Arjun Singh launched campaigns to send post cards with "Jai Shri Ram" written on them to Banerjee.
In the letter, Kapoor, who is a spokesperson in the BJP's Delhi unit, claimed that in the Ramayana it is very clearly stated that anybody who has any bad effect on the mind can remove it by chanting lord Ram's name.
"Please accept my gift of 'Bhagwan Shri Ram Naam Mantra' sent through Amazon. I request you to keep it on your work table and it will soon remove the effect of bad spirits on you and make you follow the path of Ram Rajya in public service," he said.
Bagga, who was detained by the West Bengal Police on May 4 night before launch of his campaign in Kolkata, has claimed that around 25 lakh postcards were sent to Banerjee from across the country by BJP workers and supporters.
The BJP spokesperson said the behaviour of the West Bengal chief minister against those chanting the name of lord Ram has hurt the feelings of crores of Indians.
In a Facebook post on Sunday, the TMC chief said, "Jai Sia Ram, Jai Ram ji ki, Ram naam Satya hai etc have religious and social connotations. We respect these sentiments. But BJP is using religious slogan Jai Sri Ram as their party slogan in a misconceived manner by way of mixing religion with politics (sic)."
Banerjee lost her cool Thursday when a group of men shouted "Jai Shri Ram" as her motorcade was passing through North 24 Parganas district trouble Bhatpara area which is the stronghold of Singh, who had defected to the saffron party from the TMC weeks before the Lok Sabha election.
Singh defeated TMC's Dinesh Trivedi in the polls.
The Bhatpara incident was the second in the past few weeks when Banerjee lost her cool over people chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' while her motorcade passing.
The TMC and the BJP, which won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal, are involved in a bitter war of words over the phrase.
In a letter to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, Kapoor said he has also sent her a 'Bhagwan Shri Ram Naam Mantra' and asked her to keep it on her table.
"The effects of bad spirits has gone up to an extent that now mere chanting of 'Jai Shri Ram' in front of you provokes you to shout," Kapoor said, referring to an incident on Thursday in Bengal's 24 Parganas district where Banerjee reprimanded a group of people raising the slogan.
The chief minister, however, Sunday alleged that the BJP was mixing religion with politics by repeatedly using the 'Jai Shri Ram' phrase.
Kapoor's colleague Tajinderpal Singh Bagga and BJP MP from Bengal Arjun Singh launched campaigns to send post cards with "Jai Shri Ram" written on them to Banerjee.
In the letter, Kapoor, who is a spokesperson in the BJP's Delhi unit, claimed that in the Ramayana it is very clearly stated that anybody who has any bad effect on the mind can remove it by chanting lord Ram's name.
"Please accept my gift of 'Bhagwan Shri Ram Naam Mantra' sent through Amazon. I request you to keep it on your work table and it will soon remove the effect of bad spirits on you and make you follow the path of Ram Rajya in public service," he said.
Bagga, who was detained by the West Bengal Police on May 4 night before launch of his campaign in Kolkata, has claimed that around 25 lakh postcards were sent to Banerjee from across the country by BJP workers and supporters.
The BJP spokesperson said the behaviour of the West Bengal chief minister against those chanting the name of lord Ram has hurt the feelings of crores of Indians.
In a Facebook post on Sunday, the TMC chief said, "Jai Sia Ram, Jai Ram ji ki, Ram naam Satya hai etc have religious and social connotations. We respect these sentiments. But BJP is using religious slogan Jai Sri Ram as their party slogan in a misconceived manner by way of mixing religion with politics (sic)."
Banerjee lost her cool Thursday when a group of men shouted "Jai Shri Ram" as her motorcade was passing through North 24 Parganas district trouble Bhatpara area which is the stronghold of Singh, who had defected to the saffron party from the TMC weeks before the Lok Sabha election.
Singh defeated TMC's Dinesh Trivedi in the polls.
The Bhatpara incident was the second in the past few weeks when Banerjee lost her cool over people chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' while her motorcade passing.
The TMC and the BJP, which won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal, are involved in a bitter war of words over the phrase.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Denies Visiting Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Royal Baby Archie
- Scantily-Dressed Woman Invades Pitch During Liverpool vs Tottenham Champions League Final
- This Russian Company is Offering Women Extra Pay to Wear Skirts or Dresses to Work
- PUBG Tragedy: 16-Year-Old in Madhya Pradesh Dies After Playing Game For 6 Hours Straight
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Rashid Khan Goes From Refugee to Afghanistan Star
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results