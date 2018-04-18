BJP Leader H Raja Calls Kanimozhi Illegitimate Child of Karunanidhi

There is no such thing as an 'illegitimate child'. All children are perfectly legitimate.

Will the BJP please explain where it stands? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 18, 2018

BJP national secretary H Raja caused a political storm when he called DMK leader Kanimozhi an illegitimate child of M Karunanidhi.Launching an attack on the BJP, Congress leader P Chidambaram said all children are perfectly legitimate and wanted to know what was BJP's stand on the issue.The BJP leader Raja wanted to know if the media would show the same spirit in asking the same tough questions to DMK patriarch Karunanidhi the way they were questioning the motives of Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit."Will reporters ask the questions they posed to governor, to the leader who made his illegitimate child as Rajya Sabha MP? They won't. They will get scared with the memories of Chidambaram Udhayakumar, Anna Nagar Ramesh and Perambalur Sadiq Baadsha,” H Raja tweeted in Tamil.Purohit had courted controversy when he patronisingly patted the cheek of a woman journalist on Tuesday.The Governor has now apologised for his actions.Post the social gaffe by the Governor, DMK Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi tweeted "even if the intention is above suspicion, a person who holds a public office has to understand that there is a decorum to it and violating a woman journalist's personal space does not reflect the dignity or the respect which should be shown to any human being."Senior DMK leader RS Barathi said that Raja had no right to utter a word against M Karunanidhi and his family, asserting that the former CM had himself accepted Kanimozhi as his daughter on the Tamil Nadu Assembly floor.Purohit is currently under the scanner for having alleged connections with an Assistant Professor, Nirmala Devi, who was caught on tape asking students for ‘sexual favours’ in return for academic rewards in Devanga Arts college in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar.In the tape, that recently surfaced, Nirmala Devi can be heard telling students of Devanga Arts College to ‘adjust with higher authorities’ in order to get better academic ‘opportunities’.Devanga college is affiliated to Madurai Kamaraj University of which Purohit happens to be the Chancellor.