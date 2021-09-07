BJP Leader Kanwar Singh Tanwar Booked for Cheating Real Estate Developer

The Delhi Police has registered a case against BJP leader Kanwar Singh Tanwar for allegedly cheating a real state developer of over Rs 65 crore, officials said on Tuesday. The police’s Economic Offence Wing had registered the FIR against Tanwar on August 23 on the directions of a court, they said. He has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating), police said. According to the FIR, Brahma City Private Ltd was in the process of acquiring land in Gurgaon in Haryana to develop an integrated township.

To acquire the land the company had appointed Ranjan Gupta to act as a facilitator, it said. In 2008-2009, Gupta introduced Tanwar to the company and the accused elaborated his credentials and claimed that he and his companies and associates have a large chunk of land in the area, according to the FIR He represented that he could also arrange and negotiate with farmers for collaboration and development of the lands, it said. Tanwar offered to aggregate and transfer all rights of a total of 105 acres of land at Rs 3.30 crore per acre in favour of the company, the FIR stated. According to an agreement, Brahma City Private Ltd paid Rs 84,35,00,000 to the accused and his associate persons or companies for transfer of all rights of 63 acres of land, it said.

The accused failed to perform his part according to the agreement and disputes arose between him and the company in respect to the transfer of rights of 63 acres of land, the FIR said. In 2010, the Directorate, Town and Country Planning, Haryana, issued a license to Brahma City Private Ltd to develop the residential township, it said. The FIR said that later, Tanwar asked for an additional Rs 15 crore for arranging 54 acres of land.

The company paid a total of Rs 210.18 crore to the accused for transfer of all rights of 63 acres of land. Whereas, as on date, the accused has transferred only 48 acres of land in favour of the company, it said. According to the agreement executed between them, the total amount receivable by Tanwar against the transfer of all rights of the said 48 acres of land is only Rs 158.75 crore, the FIR stated. The accused is liable to refund a total sum of Rs 51.43 crore to Brahma City Private Ltd. The accused is also liable to pay the interest amount of Rs 14 crore, it added.

