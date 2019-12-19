BJP Leader Manoj Tiwari Invites CM Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Congress Chief for Debate on CAA

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Thursday challenged AAP convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as well as Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra for a discussion on the new citizenship law.

Over the last few days, Delhi has witnessed relentless protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) with some of them at Jamia Nagar and Seelampur turning violent.

The BJP, AAP and Congress have indulged in an intense blamegame over the agitations and the subsequent police action.

In a tweet, Tiwari asked Kejriwal and Chopra to "rise above politics" and "clear doubts and confusion" of the Muslim community over the Citizenship Act.

"Let's save our Delhi from burning. Let's rise above politics and come together to clear the doubts and confusion of the Muslim society. I invite @SChopraINC ji and Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal to join me at Central Park CP (Connaught Place), tomorrow (Friday) at 3 pm to read #CABBill that has now become #CAA Law," he tweeted.

"If they do not come... their pictures will be put on a chair and I will read out the CAA provisions for the people present there," Tiwari said.

"I am deeply saddened by the ongoing protests against CAA. No citizen of India will be sent anywhere. This country belongs to every Indian...," Tiwari said further.

Both the AAP and Congress have blamed the BJP and the central government for creating "division" through the "unconstitutional" citizenship law.

The BJP in turn has accused the two parties of spreading "rumours" about the law.

It is a legislation to give citizenship to minorities from neighbouring countries who were forced to flee those countries under oppression. The Citizenship Act is not for taking away citizenship of those who already have it, Tiwari said.

Unfortunately, some political parties are spreading rumours that Muslims will have to leave the country because of it, he alleged.

