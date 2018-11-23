BJP Leader R Ashok Accuses Karnataka Government of Phone Tapping, Again

As the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government completes 6 months, the BJP has accused the state government of tapping phones.BJP MLA and former Home Minister R Ashok on Friday said that the ruling government was snooping by allegedly tapping phones of senior BJP as well as Congress leaders."Since we have been saying that the coalition government will fall, that's why they are tapping our phones. Not just BJP leaders’ even senior Congress leaders like Siddaramaiah's phones are being tapped. This is akin to the Emergency" R Ashok alleged.Congress leader DK Shivakumar rubbished these claims. "If they are certain about phones being tapped, BJP rules the Centre, they should ask the Centre to investigate," he said.Soon after the Assembly elections concluded, similar allegations were made by BJP leaders who had written a letter to the Home Ministry as well as to the Lok Sabha Speaker.They had accused the HD Kumaraswamy government of tapping phones of political leaders across party lines fearing that a few disgruntled MLAs from the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition may switch sides, making way for the BJP to stake claim to form government once again.Now with cabinet expansion plans back in the forefront, chances of dissidence could resurface as those not accommodated could pose trouble. Of the 34 cabinet positions, the Congress still has 6 berths whereas the JD(S) has only one more position to fill in.However, with five state elections around the corner, the central leadership of the Congress has been unable to discuss expansion plans, suggesting that the cabinet expansion plan might be put on hold until Assembly elections are completed.