English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Leader R Ashok Accuses Karnataka Government of Phone Tapping, Again
Congress leader DK Shivakumar rubbished these claims. 'If they are certain about phones being tapped, BJP rules the Centre, they should ask the Centre to investigate,' he said.
BJP MLA and former Home Minister R Ashok on Friday said that the ruling government was snooping by allegedly tapping phones of senior BJP as well as Congress leaders.
Bengaluru: As the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government completes 6 months, the BJP has accused the state government of tapping phones.
BJP MLA and former Home Minister R Ashok on Friday said that the ruling government was snooping by allegedly tapping phones of senior BJP as well as Congress leaders.
"Since we have been saying that the coalition government will fall, that's why they are tapping our phones. Not just BJP leaders’ even senior Congress leaders like Siddaramaiah's phones are being tapped. This is akin to the Emergency" R Ashok alleged.
Congress leader DK Shivakumar rubbished these claims. "If they are certain about phones being tapped, BJP rules the Centre, they should ask the Centre to investigate," he said.
Soon after the Assembly elections concluded, similar allegations were made by BJP leaders who had written a letter to the Home Ministry as well as to the Lok Sabha Speaker.
They had accused the HD Kumaraswamy government of tapping phones of political leaders across party lines fearing that a few disgruntled MLAs from the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition may switch sides, making way for the BJP to stake claim to form government once again.
Now with cabinet expansion plans back in the forefront, chances of dissidence could resurface as those not accommodated could pose trouble. Of the 34 cabinet positions, the Congress still has 6 berths whereas the JD(S) has only one more position to fill in.
However, with five state elections around the corner, the central leadership of the Congress has been unable to discuss expansion plans, suggesting that the cabinet expansion plan might be put on hold until Assembly elections are completed.
BJP MLA and former Home Minister R Ashok on Friday said that the ruling government was snooping by allegedly tapping phones of senior BJP as well as Congress leaders.
"Since we have been saying that the coalition government will fall, that's why they are tapping our phones. Not just BJP leaders’ even senior Congress leaders like Siddaramaiah's phones are being tapped. This is akin to the Emergency" R Ashok alleged.
Congress leader DK Shivakumar rubbished these claims. "If they are certain about phones being tapped, BJP rules the Centre, they should ask the Centre to investigate," he said.
Soon after the Assembly elections concluded, similar allegations were made by BJP leaders who had written a letter to the Home Ministry as well as to the Lok Sabha Speaker.
They had accused the HD Kumaraswamy government of tapping phones of political leaders across party lines fearing that a few disgruntled MLAs from the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition may switch sides, making way for the BJP to stake claim to form government once again.
Now with cabinet expansion plans back in the forefront, chances of dissidence could resurface as those not accommodated could pose trouble. Of the 34 cabinet positions, the Congress still has 6 berths whereas the JD(S) has only one more position to fill in.
However, with five state elections around the corner, the central leadership of the Congress has been unable to discuss expansion plans, suggesting that the cabinet expansion plan might be put on hold until Assembly elections are completed.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Want to See a Komodo Dragon? Indonesian Governor Says You Have to Fork Over $500
- Black Friday Sale: Xiaomi Says They Have Sold 6 Lakh Redmi Note 6 Pro Units on Day One
- Shashi Tharoor 'Loves' News18 Creatives on Delhi Pollution Crisis; Which is Your Favourite?
- Salman Khan and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Go Cycling in Arunachal Pradesh
- Green Book Movie Review: A Feelgood and Effective Film