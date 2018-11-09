BJP Leader Sambit Patra Booked For Poll Code Violation in Madhya Pradesh

Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Sambit Patra was booked on Friday for violating the poll code in connection with a press conference organised by him by the side of a road in MP Nagar in Bhopal on October 27.The District Returning Officer of Bhopal said the permission for the said press conference was issued on the basis of an application by BJP leader SS Uppal. The permission allowed the party to hold the event from 1 pm to 3 pm on October 27 but the press conference was held from 12 noon to 12.30 pm instead.After Patra’s conference, Congress leader JP Dhanopia lodged a complaint with the DRO. Earlier, the FIR included the name of SS Uppal. Patra's name was added following a report from the DRO.After including Patra’s name into the list of accused in the matter, the DRO forwarded the matter to Chief Electoral Officer MP for further action.Patra had on Oct 27 addressed the media in front of the National Herald land in MP Nagar area in Bhopal leveling serious accusations on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald land allotment case.