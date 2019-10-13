BJP Leader Shot Dead in Saharanpur, 3rd Such Murder in UP Within a Week
BJP corporator Dhara Singh was on his way to work from his residence in Deoband, Saharanpur, on Saturday when he was stopped at shot at by two bike-borne assailants near a railway crossing, killing him on the spot.
Image for representation.
Saharanpur: Another Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradesh, the third such murder in the state in the past one week.
BJP corporator Dhara Singh, 47, who was also employed as a sector-in-charge at a local sugar mill, was on his way to work from his residence in Deoband, Saharanpur, on Saturday when he was stopped by two bike-borne assailants near a railway crossing.
The assailants opened fire, killing Singh on the spot.
Saharanpur SSP Dinesh Kumar said: "Unidentified assailants opened fire at Dhara Singh near Rankhandi railway crossing. Fatally injured Singh was declared brought dead at a community health centre. His body has been sent for post-mortem."
The police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder.
"We are speaking to the family members of the deceased and trying to ascertain the possible motive behind the murder," the SSP said.
On October 8, BJP leader Chaudhary Yashpal Singh was gunned down in a similar manner in Deoband.
Two days later, another BJP leader Kabir Tiwari, also a former student leader, was shot dead in Basti which led to student groups going on rampage and burning down government vehicles.
Basti SP Pankaj Kumar was later transferred and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against him.
Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi, said: "Initial findings suggest Pankaj Kumar's negligence in handling the cases. Kumar has been found guilty of irresponsible functioning. It was found that he did not properly ensure the checklist issued by the DIG Range, Basti."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Copenhagen Climate Summit: Arvind Kejriwal Reiterates Focus on Electric Buses, Odd-Even Scheme
- Carlsberg Wants to Bring The World’s First Beer Bottles Made From Paper to The Market
- Nokia 6.2 Launched in India at Rs 15,999: Everything You Need to Know
- HP Chromebook x360 Review: A Million Android Apps Make All The Difference
- I Don't Accept the Reality of Commercial Films, Nor Do I Have Affection for Them: Naseeruddin Shah