BJP Leader Showers Praises on Rahul Gandhi, Calls His Actions 'Mature'

Dehradun BJP general secretary and an MP, Saroj Pandey, praised the Congress president for showing maturity in his latest political moves.

Anupam Trivedi | News18

Updated:January 19, 2019, 7:31 PM IST
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Dehradun: On a day when opposition parties led by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee displayed a show of strength against the incumbent Modi government in the United India rally in Kolkata, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi received some unusual compliments by the BJP.

“Nowadays, Rahul Gandhi displays little maturity in his actions,” said Pandey.

Earlier, the BJP leader had asserted that the saffron party till now doesn’t see the Congress president as a potential ‘challenger’ against PM Modi.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
