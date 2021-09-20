BJP Leader Somaiya Stopped by Police in Satara District on Way to Kolhapur

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya on Monday claimed he was stopped by police at Karad in Maharashtra’s Satara district while he was on way to Kolhapur. Somaiya had on Sunday claimed he was barred from entering Kolhapur with the district authorities citing law and order as well as security concerns following his allegations of corruption against Maharashtra Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif.

A few days back, Somaiya had accused Mushrif, the MLA from Kagal in Kolhapur, of indulging in corruption and holding ‘benami’ entities in the name of his kin, allegations dismissed as baseless by the latter. Somaiya, who boarded the Mahalaxmi Express in Mumbai on Sunday night to go to Kolhapur, in a tweet on Monday said, “Police stopped me at Karad under prohibitory order." He also said in his post that he would address a press conference in Karad to expose “one more scam" of Mushrif.

