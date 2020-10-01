BJP Leader Surrenders in Assam Police Recruitment Scam, Arrested and Expelled from Party

Guwahati: Diban Deka, BJP leader and one of the prime accused in Assam police recruitment scam whosurrendered to the police at Barpeta, has been taken intocustody and expelled from the party on Thursday. Deka was taken into custody soon after his surrenderat Pathacharkuchi in Barpeta district late on Wednesday night,police said.

He had been absconding since the scam came to light.He was brought here for interrogation, the officer said.

Deka was produced at the court of Kamrup chiefjudicial magistrate and remanded to the custody of GuwahatiCity Police crime branch for five days. A BJP spokesman said the state unit of the partyexpelled Deka with immediate effect after his arrest.

Deka had identified himself on Facebook as the nationalexecutive member of BJP's Kisan Morcha and had contested Assamassembly poll as a BJP candidate in 2011 and was alsoexpecting to contest the 2021 polls. With his arrest the total number of people apprehendedin connection with the question paper leak for the policesub-inspector recruitment examination in the state has goneupto 25.

Deka was absconding along with retired DIG P K Duttaand the police had issued look out notices and announced cashaward of Rs one lakh to anyone whose information would lead tothe arrest of Deka and Dutta. The ex-DIG is yet to be traced and it is suspectedthat he is currently somewhere along the Indo-Nepal border.

Deka was questioned by the CID after the question paperleak came to light but was allowed to go as there was "nocircumstantial evidence against him". Following this heabsconded after a post on Facebook in which he claimed thathis life was in danger. Deka had posted on September 24 that he was involvedin the examination process and has "left Assam" as he "mightbe killed anytime because many big and corrupt officials areinvolved in the scam".

The question paper of the written examination for 597posts of unarmed sub-inspectors in Assam Police was leakedbefore the beginning of the examination on September 20 andthe State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) cancelled thetest minutes after it had commenced across the state The SLPRB Chairman Pradeep Kumar subsequently resignedon September 27 taking "moral responsibility" for the questionpaper leak.