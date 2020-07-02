BJP Leader Uma Bharati Expresses Unhappiness with Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Expansion

BJP veteran leader Uma Bharati, an accused in the Babri demolition case, on Thursday expressed her unhappiness after her suggestions in connection with the expansion of the Madhya Pradesh cabinet were ignored. Bharati appeared before a special CBI court here to record her statement in the case.

“I am sad that the caste equation is not balanced in it. I am glad that Jyotiraditya Scindia switched to the BJP along with his colleagues and the Congress was destroyed, but then completely ignoring my suggestions in the formation of the cabinet is an insult to all those whom I am associated with. I have to speak to Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Suhas Bhagat and VD Sharma to amend the list accordingly,” she said.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday expanded his cabinet as 28 new ministers took oath at the Raj Bhavan. Among them were a dozen of Scindia's loyalists, while several senior BJP leaders were snubbed.

This is perhaps the first such cabinet in Madhya Pradesh where 12 non-MLAs are included as ministers. All of them are former Congressmen mostly from Scindia camp, who have been obliged with the ministerial berths.

The acting governor Anandiben Patel administered oath of office and secrecy to the newly-inducted ministers at a simple function. A total of 20 cabinet ministers and eight ministers of state were included.