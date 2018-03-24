BJP Leader Uses Bizarre Sridevi Example to Deny North-South Divide on Tax Debate

Wow.. in the debate of south subsidizing north.. BJP Spox. Brings Sridevi in the Debate.. says north Indians grieved more than south Indians.. https://t.co/U86tTINPWQ — Srikanth (@vgsk09) March 23, 2018

Days after some ministers from South Indian states accused the Centre of discriminating against the southern region in devolution of tax revenue, a BJP leader has refuted the claim citing how "north India wept more for Sridevi than south India".Taneja made the statement during CNN-News18's 'Face Off' debate, where representatives of some political parties were discussing the accusations of “step-motherly” treatment being meted out to the southern states. Going completely off topic, BJP spokesperson Narendra Taneja said, “When Sridevi died recently, northern India probably shed more tears than southern India. Was the North looking at the fact that she came from the South?”The statement drew flak from Twitterati, who were irked by the bizarre remark on an actor with a pan-India appeal.The BJP leader further said, “It's not only money that unites the country but there are many other things.”Several senior leaders and CMs have raised objections to the revenue sharing model of the Centre under the 15th Finance Commission, formed in November last year.Two days ago, Andhra Pradesh finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu had said that out of the 42% devolution, the cash flow is only around 2 to 4 % for the southern states, while it is 9 to 17% for the northern states.Chandrababu Naidu had also accused the Centre of diverting the tax. “There is nothing called Central money or state’s money. It’s the people’s money. The southern states contribute maximum tax revenues to the Centre, but the latter is diverting the money to the development of northern states,” he alleged.Siddaramaiah told News18 that Karnataka contributes nearly 10 percent of the overall Central revenue, yet the state gets back only five percent of the redistributed funds.“This new framework is being used instead of the 1971 Census used so far… this will further affect the interests of the South,” Siddaramaiah said.Meanwhile, DMK’s spokesperson Manu Sundaram said that it’s not as if the South is against the development of the northern states.“The five southern states and Pondicherry contribute a great deal to the central revenue. We do realise we have a responsibility to help other states which are not doing well. What the southern states are demanding is a greater say in how these taxes are spent and given back to us. The allocation definition and ratios have changed much to the disadvantage of the South,” he told News18.