BJP party workers met the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governor E S L Narasimhan here on Saturday and demanded action against TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna for his "derogatory" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The memorandum was submitted by Visakhapatnam North MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju and MLC P V N Madhav to the governor, seeking action against Balakrishna for his "unparliamentary language" against Modi during Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' yesterday.This comes after Balakrishna lashed out at Modi at the rally yesterday, calling him a 'cheat' and 'traitor'."Not only are the people of Andhra but the entire India is against you right now. I am telling now that you are a gaddar (traitor), a namak haram (cheat). Come outside and meet people. Talk to them or they will chase you, beat you, wherever you go. You cannot escape even if you go and sit in a bunker," he said, adding that the "war has begun".Raju and Madhav told reporters that Balakrishna, Hindupur MLA, should be arrested for his "derogatory" remarks against the Prime Minister.Besides dismissing the actor from his MLA post, the Chief Minister should also arrest him for making derogatory remarks while holding a public office, they said.Hitting out at Naidu, the BJP leaders said Naidu was also culpable as he did not intervene immediately and restrain the actor from making derogatory remarks against Modi.They termed the Dharma Porata Dheeksha as "Adharma protest."Meanwhile, BJP workers burned an effigy of the actor in front of the Kakinada district collectorate.They also shouted slogans against Naidu.Naidu, who turned 69 yesterday, chose not to celebrate his birthday and sat on a 12-hour fast instead to protest the alleged injustice meted out to the state due to the "non-implementation" of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.Balakrishna, who is also brother-in-law of the Chief Minister, had lashed out at Modi, saying he had "betrayed" Andhra Pradesh.The BJP took strong exception to the actor-MLA's outburst and demanded an apology.The TDP had recently walked out of the BJP-led NDA after the Centre rejected its demand for according special category status.(With PTI inputs)