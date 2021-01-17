BJP Leaders Demand Ban On 'Tandav' For Mocking Hindu Deities

Mumbai: BJP MP Manoj Kotak on Sunday said he has written to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar seeking a ban on Amazon Prime Video’s series “Tandav” for ridiculing Hindu deities. “Tandav”, starring actors Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan and Kritika Kamra, premiered on the streaming platform on Friday.

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has created, directed and produced the political drama with Himanshu Kishan Mehra and it is written by Gaurav Solanki, best known for “Article 15”. The Mumbai North-East MP said attempts are often made on such platforms to not show Hindu deities in good light. Different organisations and individuals have complained that Hindu Gods and Goddesses have been ridiculed in ‘Tandav’ web series. Comments have been passed about them, Kotak said.

Hence, we have made a demand to Javadekar ji and have written to him to ban the web series immediately. The actors, producers and directors should apologise for hurting sentiments, he added. Sharing the picture of his letter to Javadekar on Twitter on Sunday, Kotak said as there is no law or autonomous body governing digital content, such platforms are full of sex, violence, drugs, abuse, hate and vulgarity. Sometimes, they also hurt religious sentiments.” “It seems that makers of ‘Tandav’ have deliberately mocked Hindu Gods and disrespected Hindu religious sentiments, he said in the letter dated January 16. Another politician , Ram Kadam, a BJP MLA from Ghatkopar West, also asked the director to remove the portion of the web series in which Lord Shiva is ridiculed.

The legislator said he has filed a complaint in this connection at the suburban Ghatkopar police station. Filed complaint against Tandav Web Series at Ghatkopar police station. Police has assured quick investigation, FIR under Sec 295A of IPC, Section 67A of IT Act & Atrocities Act. Producer, Director, Writer, Actors & Amazon to be summoned soon. #BanTandavNow #Boycottandav, he tweeted.

The scene at the heart of the controversy relates Zeeshan’s Shiva doing a stage play where he is dressed as Lord Shiva. The sequence talks about how Lord Ram has become more popular today. When contacted Amazon Prime Video PR said the platform “won’t be responding” on the matter.

