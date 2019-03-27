English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Leaders Hail PM Modi for India's Successful Demonstration of Anti-missile Technology
Congratulating scientists involved in 'Mission Shakti', BJP chief Amit Shah said with its success, India has registered its presence among the elite space powers.
File photo of BJP chief Amit Shah.
Loading...
New Delhi: Union Ministers and senior BJP leaders Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's successful demonstration of anti-satellite missile capability and described it as a "surgical strike" in space.
Congratulating scientists involved in 'Mission Shakti', BJP chief Amit Shah said with its success, India has registered its presence among the elite space powers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite, describing it as a rare achievement that puts the country in an exclusive club of space super powers.
"It is a proud moment for all Indians. I congratulate all the scientists involved with #MissionShakti and thank Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for ensuring that India continues to safeguard the interest of its people and secures them on all fronts.
"Decisive leadership leads to a stronger Nation. With #MissionShakti, India has registered its presence among the elite space powers. A-SAT, an anti-satellite weapon, which successfully targeted a live satellite on a low earth orbit, is a giant leap in India's national security," Shah tweeted.
Applauding the achievement, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the country is on its way to become not only a super economic power, but also a super science power under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Echoing similar sentiments Gadkari's colleague in the Cabinet and BJP's ally SAD leader Harsimrat Badal said,"Mission Shakti', a great achievement and this time a surgical strike in Space. We are now an elite space power. Congratulations Indian Scientists and Prime Minister."
BJP's general secretary Arun Singh said the main purpose of India's work in the space sector is the country's security, economic development and technological progress. 'Mission Shakti is an important step towards securing these dreams, he said.
Congratulating scientists involved in 'Mission Shakti', BJP chief Amit Shah said with its success, India has registered its presence among the elite space powers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite, describing it as a rare achievement that puts the country in an exclusive club of space super powers.
"It is a proud moment for all Indians. I congratulate all the scientists involved with #MissionShakti and thank Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for ensuring that India continues to safeguard the interest of its people and secures them on all fronts.
"Decisive leadership leads to a stronger Nation. With #MissionShakti, India has registered its presence among the elite space powers. A-SAT, an anti-satellite weapon, which successfully targeted a live satellite on a low earth orbit, is a giant leap in India's national security," Shah tweeted.
Applauding the achievement, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the country is on its way to become not only a super economic power, but also a super science power under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Echoing similar sentiments Gadkari's colleague in the Cabinet and BJP's ally SAD leader Harsimrat Badal said,"Mission Shakti', a great achievement and this time a surgical strike in Space. We are now an elite space power. Congratulations Indian Scientists and Prime Minister."
BJP's general secretary Arun Singh said the main purpose of India's work in the space sector is the country's security, economic development and technological progress. 'Mission Shakti is an important step towards securing these dreams, he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mission Shakti: India Becomes Fourth Nation To Add Anti-Satellite Weapon To Arsenal
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
IS Lose Their Last Bastion, Syrian Forces Backed By US Takes Back The Last Village
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
General Election 2019 | Who Will The Jats Of UP Vote For?
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
Arun Jaitley Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Income Promise a 'Bluff'
Mission Shakti: India Becomes Fourth Nation To Add Anti-Satellite Weapon To Arsenal
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 IS Lose Their Last Bastion, Syrian Forces Backed By US Takes Back The Last Village
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 General Election 2019 | Who Will The Jats Of UP Vote For?
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 Arun Jaitley Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Income Promise a 'Bluff'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Shane Watson Has Animated Exchanges With Ishant and Rabada
- Avengers Endgame: Marvel Releases New Video With Captain America, Iron Man Discussing Loss After Infinity War
- Hyundai Venue (QXi Codename) is the Official Name of the Upcoming Compact SUV [Video]
- Dhoni Fans Once Again Breach Security to Touch His Feet During an IPL Match
- News18 REEL Movie Awards: Badhaai Ho, Raazi, Tumbbad Dominate Celebration of Quality Cinema
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results