BJP Leaders Meet Top Cop to Urge For Quick Probe into Woman's Death in Navi Mumbai
BJP leader Pravin Darekar said crimes against women are increasing under the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government. The woman was killed by five people who hanged her corpse to make it look like a suicide.
Representative image.
Thane: Senior BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Friday met Navi Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Kumar and asked him to speed up probe into the killing of a woman in Panvel.
The woman, identified as Sharda Mali (55), was killed in Dundre village on Thursday by five people who hanged her corpse to make it look like a suicide, police had said.
While police had initially taken a case of accidental death, the Navi Mumbai police commissioner has informed that it has been converted into a murder case, Darekar, leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, told reporters after the meeting.
"We have demanded that the guilty be given exemplary punishment. Crimes against women are increasing under the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government," he added.
BJP MLAs Prashant Thakur and Ramesh Patil were also present when Darekar met the police commissioner.
