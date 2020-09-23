BJP Leaders Reach Out to Public, Party Workers ahead of UP Assembly By-election 2020

Ahead of the by-elections for eight Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have geared into action and are touring all poll-bound constituencies. The saffron party, which was earlier preparing for the by-polls through virtual means due to the Covid-19 outbreak, is now meeting the public in-person to woo voters.

BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh recently visited Agra to take stock of the preparations for elections in the Tundla assembly. He had also visited the Deoria Assembly. Similarly General Secretary Sunil Bansal had visited Naogaon Sadat assembly, while Deputy CM Dr Dinesh Sharma had visited Bangaramau assembly constituency of Unnao.

During a recent meeting with party leaders at his official residence, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had given clear instructions that public interest schemes should be introduced to the people of the state and government schemes should first reach the districts with by-elections.

Deputy CM Keshav Maurya, on his visit to Janta Degree College in Ghatampur Assembly, inaugurated and laid the foundation for 71 projects for the all-round development of Akbarpur, Misrikh and Kanpur Lok Sabha constituencies. The total cost of these projects is estimated at Rs 24,225.42 lakh and the total length of the project is about 212 kms.

However, Congress leader Virendra Madan hit out at the BJP over unemployment in the state, and said, "The BJP now stands exposed in front of the people. The people are now aware that be it the issue of employment or the farmers, the BJP government has failed on all the fronts. The support received from the general public on celebrating unemployment day is an example of this."

Samajwadi Party workers have also hit the streets to protest against various issues like unemployment, corruption, inflation, law and order and the problems of the farmers. Speaking to News18, Samajwadi Party MLC and Spokesperson Sunil Sajan said, "The statewide protest by SP workers has started which will eventually overthrow the BJP, people are now aware of the reality and they will not be fooled again."

However, confident on winning the by-polls, BJP leader Vijay Bahadur Pathak said that perform the party will perform better than it did previously. "The party was in virtual mode due to Corona, but it is now in actual mode. It is the duty of the leaders to instill enthusiasm within the organisation's workers and hence, BJP leaders are reaching out to the public and the workers. On the instructions of the Chief Minister, the minister in-charge is also active and work is being done to win the election. We will perform even better than our previous performance," he said.