Shouldn't Have Made Comments Like 'Goli Maaro': Amit Shah after BJP's Loss in Delhi Assembly Polls

The Home Minister said that the BJP has distanced itself from such remarks.

News18.com

Updated:February 13, 2020, 7:06 PM IST
File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

New Delhi: In his first comments after the Delhi Assembly election results were declared on February 11, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said BJP leaders should not have made statements like "goli maaro" (shoot them) and "Indo-Pakistan match" in the run-up to the polls.

Shah said the BJP has distanced itself from such remark and that the party may have suffered because of hate statements made by its leaders.

The BJP won eight of the 70 seats in the Assembly elections, with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sweeping 62 seats. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be sworn in as the chief minister for the third time.

At an election rally in Delhi's Rithala on February 8, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur was caught on camera making inflammatory comments. Seen clapping his hands over his head, Thakur chanted, "Desh ke gaddaron ko (traitors of the country)...", with the crowd responding with "goli maaro s****n ko (shoot them all)".

BJP candidate Kapil Mishra, meanwhile, had likened the election in the city to an India versus Pakistan contest. He made the controversial comment in a tweet. The Delhi Police later lodged an FIR against him on the direction of poll authorities.

(With inputs from PTI)

