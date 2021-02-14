News18 Logo

politics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#NarendraModi#Bitcoin
News18» News»Politics»BJP Leader's Vehicle Attacked Near Punjab's Hoshiarpur by Unidentified Men
1-MIN READ

BJP Leader's Vehicle Attacked Near Punjab's Hoshiarpur by Unidentified Men

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The vehicle of district BJP president (rural) Sanjiv Minhas was attacked when around 100 farmers were protesting against the Centre's farm laws outside a shop of another party leader, Jogesh Chopra, police said.

A BJP leader's vehicle was allegedly attacked here on Sunday by some unidentified people when a group of farmers was protesting against the Centre's farm laws. According to police, the incident took place at Garhdiwala town, about 30 km from Hoshiarpur.

The vehicle of district BJP president (rural) Sanjiv Minhas was attacked when around 100 farmers were protesting against the Centre's farm laws outside a shop of another party leader, Jogesh Chopra, police said. At that time, Minhas was present in the shop, said officials. As the leader was being taken to a safer place, some unidentified people scuffled with police personnel. They also smashed windowpanes of Minhas's vehicle.

Minhas was taken to a community health centre for a check-up, from where he was discharged after providing first aid. Minhas accused Congress workers of attacking his vehicle. Superintendent of Police (Headquarter) Raminder Singh said they are verifying facts and action will be taken accordingly.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...