CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#RussiaUkraineWar#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » Politics » BJP Leader's Wife Dead in Crossfire Between UP Police, Mining Mafia in Uttarakhand; Protests Erupt
1-MIN READ

BJP Leader's Wife Dead in Crossfire Between UP Police, Mining Mafia in Uttarakhand; Protests Erupt

By: News Desk

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: October 13, 2022, 12:52 IST

Jaspur, India

Protests erupt in Uttarakhand's Jaspur area after BJP leader's wife dies (ANI Photo)

Protests erupt in Uttarakhand's Jaspur area after BJP leader's wife dies (ANI Photo)

Moradabad Police had gone to Udham Singh Nagar to arrest a criminal carrying reward of Rs 50,000

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gurtaj Bhullar’s wife Gurpreet Kaur was shot dead during a crossfire in Uttarakhand’s Jaspur on Wednesday. An operation led by the Uttar Pradesh Police was underway in the area, to nab mining mafia Zafar. When the Moradabad Police entered Jaspur to nab Zafar, a fight broke out, that led to two Police officers getting shot, and Gurpreet Kaur getting killed.

Soon after, people started protesting against the police team and four personnel were taken hostage by the villagers, reports said.

According to Uttarakhand Police, the Moradabad Police had gone to Udham Singh Nagar to arrest a criminal carrying reward of Rs 50,000. “The accused is a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000. He escaped from there (Bharatpur village). When our police team reached, they were taken hostage and their weapons were snatched,” Moradabad Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Shalabh Mathur told ANI.

He also said that the mafia escaped from Bharatpur village and when the police team reached, they were taken hostage.

Five police officers were injured and are receiving medical care at a hospital, but two are still missing, and a search for them is underway.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:October 13, 2022, 12:00 IST
last updated:October 13, 2022, 12:52 IST