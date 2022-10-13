BJP Leader's Wife Dead in Crossfire Between UP Police, Mining Mafia in Uttarakhand; Protests Erupt

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gurtaj Bhullar’s wife Gurpreet Kaur was shot dead during a crossfire in Uttarakhand’s Jaspur on Wednesday. An operation led by the Uttar Pradesh Police was underway in the area, to nab mining mafia Zafar. When the Moradabad Police entered Jaspur to nab Zafar, a fight broke out, that led to two Police officers getting shot, and Gurpreet Kaur getting killed.

Soon after, people started protesting against the police team and four personnel were taken hostage by the villagers, reports said.

According to Uttarakhand Police, the Moradabad Police had gone to Udham Singh Nagar to arrest a criminal carrying reward of Rs 50,000. “The accused is a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000. He escaped from there (Bharatpur village). When our police team reached, they were taken hostage and their weapons were snatched,” Moradabad Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Shalabh Mathur told ANI.

He also said that the mafia escaped from Bharatpur village and when the police team reached, they were taken hostage.

Five police officers were injured and are receiving medical care at a hospital, but two are still missing, and a search for them is underway.

