BJP-led Govt at Centre Suppressing Voice of Masses, Opposition by Misusing Constitutional Institutions: Cong

In-charge of the Rajasthan unit of Congress on Saturday alleged that the ruling BJP government at the Center was misusing constitutional institutions to suppress the voice of the masses and opposition.

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was addressing a meeting of Congress leaders of the Jaipur division regarding the party’s ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ campaign.

He said, “Constitutional institutions are being misused by the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Center to suppress the voice of the opposition, the voice of the general public is being suppressed." The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra is calling attention to the issues and problems of the general public and is getting tremendous public support. He said all leaders have to understand that workers are most important.

Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Govind Singh Dotasara said the BJP in the state was neither able to raise any issue against the Congress government, nor could it organise any movement.

It is just spreading propaganda on issues like paper leak on the basis of false facts, he said.

