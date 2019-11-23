Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

BJP-led Maharashtra Govt Will be Defeated in Speaker's Election, Says NCP's Nawab Malik

In a dramatic turn of events, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister for a second term with the support of senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who sworn in as deputy CM early morning.

PTI

Updated:November 23, 2019, 10:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BJP-led Maharashtra Govt Will be Defeated in Speaker's Election, Says NCP's Nawab Malik
File photo of NCP leader Nawab Malik .

Mumbai: The BJP-led new government in Maharashtra will be defeated in the Assembly Speaker's election, NCP leader Nawab Malik said on Saturday night.

"The government has been given time till November 30. We will defeat them in the Speaker's election. We are sure the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP will form the government," Malik said, adding the NCP MLAs will stay in Mumbai.

In a dramatic turn of events, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister for a second term with the support of senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who sworn in as deputy CM early morning.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram