With the incumbent Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami losing the election from Khatima, the BJP leadership held crucial meet on Thursday to discuss names for the top job in the state.

According to sources, the decision to shortlist the Uttarakhand chief minister is likely to be made in a day or two.

Top sources in the BJP also said it is considering to choose the CM from the elected representatives as they do not want a repeat of the fiasco when Tirath Singh Rawat, an MP, had to be replaced with Dhami to avert a constitutional crisis in the state.

Rawat was not a member of the state assembly despite it being mandatory for him to become the member within six months of taking the charge.

Sources further said the crucial meet over the assembly election results took place Thursday night at party headquarters in New Delhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda present.

Sources ruled out any Lok Sabha member being parachuted as the Uttarakhand CM.

“Anyone who has to give away elected seat is not likely to be considered,” said the senior BJP leader.

Can anyone from Rajya Sabha become the CM face?

“It is a possibility. But no decision has been communicated to us as of yet,” another senior BJP leader said.

While there are several names as frontrunners, the BJP is trying to zero in on a leader that can take everyone along to maintain stability in the organisation.

Party sources said observers have been finalised and will be sent to the states, which have gone to the polls. “The observers are going to be finalised and announced soon and sent to states,” a source said.

“There were discussions on Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand in the meet,” the source further said.

The BJP secured 47 seats out of the 70-member assembly in Uttarakhand on March 10.

