BJP Likely to Drop Shatrughan Sinha from Patna Sahib, Field Ravi Shankar Prasad Instead

Prasad's name was discussed in the BJP's central election committee in New Delhi which was attended by party chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Updated:March 17, 2019, 9:37 AM IST
BJP Likely to Drop Shatrughan Sinha from Patna Sahib, Field Ravi Shankar Prasad Instead
Shatrughan Sinha in Bandra, Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
New Delhi: The BJP is set to drop sitting MP from Patna Sahib Shatrughan Sinha and he is likely to be replaced by Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, sources said Saturday.

Prasad's name was discussed in the BJP's central election committee here which was attended by party chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shatrughan Sinha has been critical of the party's top leadership on several occasions in the past.

Deliberations continued till late in the night and the name of Rajya Sabha MP R K Sinha was also discussed for the Patna Sahib seat.

The meeting was also attended by other senior leaders, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi and party's Bihar unit chief Nityanand Rai.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
