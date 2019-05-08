Take the pledge to vote

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
BJP Lodges Protest with EC over 'Delay' in Action Against AAP Leaders for Poll Code Violation

The BJP leaders have lodged several complaints of violations of MCC against the AAP, relating to alleged misuse of public funds for appeasement politics, paid news.

PTI

Updated:May 8, 2019, 2:20 PM IST
BJP Lodges Protest with EC over 'Delay' in Action Against AAP Leaders for Poll Code Violation
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: The BJP lodged its protest with the Election Commission on Wednesday over "delay" in action against the AAP leaders including its chief Arvind Kejriwal, on complaints of model code of conduct violations.

The Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta met the EC officials and demanded strict action against the AAP leaders including "gagging" them for the alleged violations.

"We have lodged complaints with the EC and the Chief Electoral Officer (Delhi) against the AAP leaders with evidence. But no action has been taken which hints unexpected favour to the AAP by the EC," Gupta said after the meeting.

Unless urgent and immediate action is taken, the complaints will become futile. Delay in deciding the complaints or representation will only result in denial of our right to remedies, he said.

"The Honourable Election Commission of India has a Constitutional obligation to ensure free and fair elections. It has a duty to take action against violators of poll rules and regulations for conducting the elections in a free and fair manner", it said.

The BJP leaders have lodged several complaints of violations of model code of conduct (MCC) against the AAP, relating to alleged misuse of public funds for appeasement politics, paid news, spreading lies against BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans, asking voters to take money from BJP and Congress but vote for the AAP.

The fresh complaint filed by Gupta charged that despite various complaints and multiple representations, no concrete, tangible and substantial actions have been taken by the EC.

In a democratic set up like India, the Election Commission is entrusted with the obligation not only to sustain the democratic consciousness amongst the voters, but also to strengthen it further by taking necessary actions on MCC violations, Gupta added.
