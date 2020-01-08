BJP Loses Zilla Parishad Seat in Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's Native Village
Congress candidate Mahendra Dongre won the Dhapewada seat in election held on Tuesday defeating BJP nominee Maruti Somkuvar.
Representative image/PTI
Nagpur: The BJP on Wednesday lost the Zilla Parishad (ZP) seat in party leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's native village Dhapewada in Nagpur district, an election official said.
Dongre secured 9,444 votes, while Somkuvar received 5,501 votes, the official said. The ZP's Dhapewada circle (seat) was with the BJP for the last three terms. This time the seat in Kalmeshwar taluka of the district was reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.
The Nagpur ZP has 58 circles (seats) where polling was held on Tuesday and counting of votes taken up on Wednesday.
