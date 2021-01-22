BJP Loves Destruction Over Development, Says Akhilesh Yadav After Meeting Azam Khan's Family in Rampur

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday visited Rampur to meet the family members of senior party leader and Lok Sabha MP Azam Khan who is presently in jail. After meeting the family of the Rampur MP, Akhilesh interacted with media personnel at the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

Speaking to reporters, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that it preferred destruction over development. "The people of BJP love destruction instead of development, because they do not like anything beautiful. Any good thing that BJP will see, they will break it. What can you expect from those who have learned to beat people all their life?," he said.

Akhilesh further alleged that the BJP government was deliberately putting false cases against SP leaders and workers. "People are ready and they will remove this government, the day they will get a chance. Azam Khan Sahab is the leader of our party, and we are with him. After the budget, I will take a cycle trip to save Mohammad Ali Jauhar University," he said.

Speaking on the allegations of nepotism by BJP national president JP Nadda, Akhilesh said that Nadda might not be aware that the maximum nepotism was practiced in the saffron party.

The Supreme Court on Thursday gave relief to Azam Khan, his wife Tanzin Fatma and son Abdullah Azam by rejecting the UP government's plea to cancel their bail. The state government had challenged the Allahabad High Court's decision in a case of alleged forgery of birth certificate. Khan is also serving jail term in few other cases including one pertaining to the fraudulent allotment of a government land.