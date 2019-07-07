BJP Maharashtra Says 'Not Aware' of Presence of Dissident Karnataka MLAs in Mumbai
After submitting the resignations, 10 MLAs flew by a chartered flight and arrived at a hotel in Mumbai late Saturday night.
Dissident MLAs from JD(S) and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajuibhai Vala in Bengaluru on July 6, 2019. (PTI)
Mumbai: The Maharashtra BJP claimed on Sunday that it was not aware of the presence any of the 10 dissident MLAs of the Congress-JD(S) combine from Karnataka in Mumbai. The JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka plunged into a crisis on Saturday, with 13 MLAs of the alliance submitting their resignation to the speaker.
After submitting the resignations, 10 MLAs flew by a chartered flight and arrived at a hotel in Mumbai late Saturday night, sources close to them said. When contacted, Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhayay said, "We are not aware of the presence of any MLA from Karnataka in Mumbai. We have nothing to do with the developments."
Rebel JD(S) MLA A H Vishwanath told reporters on Saturday that "14 MLAs from Congress and JD(S) have resigned", but Karnataka Assembly secretariat sources said 13 legislators have put in their papers, including Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh, who had submitted his resignation to the speaker's office earlier in the week.
The JD(S)-Congress coalition's total strength, including those who have put in their papers, is 118 (Congress-78, JD(S)-37, BSP-1 and Independents-2), besides the speaker. The BJP has 105 MLAs in the Karnataka House.
