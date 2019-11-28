English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Making Shameless Attempts to Subvert Democracy Says Sonia Gandhi as Maharashtra Power Tussle Ends
At the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting in Parliament House, she also attacked the Governor Koshyari and said he acted in an 'unprecedented and reprehensible manner'.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi leads a protest against Maharashtra government formation issue, at Parliament premises in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday hit out at the BJP accusing it of making shameless attempts to "subvert democracy" in Maharashtra and to blatantly sabotage the three party alliance from coming to power in the state.
Addressing the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting in Parliament House, she also attacked the Governor of the state and said that he acted in an "unprecedented and reprehensible manner".
All party MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were present in the meeting.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- TikTok Tries to Explain Why it Took Down Viral Video About Uighurs in China
- This New App For Apple Watch Tells You What May be Bothering Your Heart
- Olympic Stars Pull Out, 2 Teams Say Goodbye: Why PBL Still Thinks It is 'Trending Upwards'
- Sourav Ganguly And Daughter Trolling Each Other is The Happy Place Instagram Should be
- Tata Motors' Upcoming 7-Seater Harrier Based SUV to be Called Gravitas